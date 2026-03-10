Who is Oskar Pietuszewski, Porto's 'new Lewandowski' launched by Farioli?

Pietuszewski is a winger who prefers to play on the left in a trident formation (he has always played in this position since joining Porto), but can also be deployed on the other wing or as an attacking midfielder behind a striker if necessary. In Poland, he has been labelled the 'new Lewandowski', not so much for his characteristics - which are different from those of the Barcelona striker - but for the level he can reach and the possibility of becoming a symbolic player for Poland, just like Lewa. Porto has secured him with a contract until 2029 (he is still 17 years old and the maximum that can be done for underage players is a three-year contract) and a release clause of €60 million.