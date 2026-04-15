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Moataz Elgammal

Where does Ousmane Dembele keep his Ballon d'Or? PSG star reveals with childlike pride of prestigious award in response to Thierry Henry question

O. Dembele
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Ousmane Dembele has opened up about his stunning 2025 Ballon d'Or triumph and the surprisingly humble location where he keeps the prestigious golden trophy. Speaking after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League quarter-final victory over Liverpool, the prolific winger amused analysts by revealing that he stores the award right in front of his television, just like a childhood prize.

  • Dembele shines in Anfield victory

    Dembele was the undeniable star at Anfield on Tuesday night. The forward scored twice - in the 72nd and 91st minutes - to silence the home crowd and ensure PSG have safely reached the Champions League semi-finals. These strikes took his European tally to four goals in 10 appearances this term. Following this man-of-the-match display, he joined the American broadcast CBS Sports Golazo.

    Before delving into serious tactical discussions, he joked with the studio crew, which included former France international Thierry Henry, admitting with a smile that "my English is bad" and opting to continue the interview in his native tongue.

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    A humble home for the golden ball

    After discussing the team's ambitions for a European double, Henry steered the conversation towards a more personal achievement. He asked the PSG number 10 where he actually keeps his 2025 Ballon d'Or, a reward for a stellar campaign where he boasts 16 goals and eight assists in 32 matches across all competitions. Rather than describing a high-tech safe, Dembele charmed the panel with a grounded response. "It is in front of the TV. Like when you are little, when your mother puts the trophies next to the TV," he laughed.

  • Praise from an Arsenal legend

    The winger's amusing revelation drew a warm reaction from Henry. The legendary striker praised his compatriot's clinical nature on the pitch during the turbulent clash against the Reds. Admiring his finishing abilities, Henry told him: "Anyway, bravo. I always believed that if you finished your actions, the business was 'die', finished, as we say."

    With 10 goals in 17 Ligue 1 outings, Dembele is clearly not resting on his laurels. He remains fully focused on the current marathon season, signalling his strong intent to return to the broadcast by adding: "I hope we see each other in the semi-final and why not in the final."

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    What awaits the Parisians next

    PSG must now wait to discover their semi-final opponents, with a massive clash against either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid looming. The German club currently hold an advantage after securing a 2-1 away victory in their first leg.

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