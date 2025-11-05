Where do LAFC's Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga rank among best duos in MLS history? Rating the league's top tandems

Major League Soccer is built on star power, but not always on individuals. Sometimes the stars align, quite literally in this case, to create something even better. Throughout the league's history, dynasties have been formed by high-profile pairings, tandems that have helped lead some of the best teams in league history.

From the early days in MLS, some of the league's all-time teams have been led by two dynamic attacking players. And we might just be seeing another league-altering duo emerge. Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga are running right through MLS, and not just the regular season. Austin FC were recently put to the sword by LAFC's new duo, who combined for two goals and three assists in a 4-1 MLS playoff win on Sunday.

Like all great duos, Son and Bouanga have a natural chemistry. They're also individually dangerous. Son, of course, has long been one of the best wingers in the world. Bouanga, meanwhile, has blossomed into one of the most fearsome goalscorers in the league, one that was striking fear in defenses long before his South Korean running mate arrived.

GOAL takes a look at the all-time great MLS duos.