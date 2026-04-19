Revealed: When Romelu Lukaku will end Napoli exile & how ex-Man Utd striker will be punished amid talk of ban threat

Napoli’s hierarchy has not taken Lukaku's defiance lightly, and the club has already confirmed that he has been fined for staying in Belgium without permission. The tension reached a boiling point when the striker chose to seek independent medical advice for a hip flexor issue rather than reporting to the club’s staff. This perceived lack of trust led to a public breakdown in relations, with the club releasing a statement promising to determine whether the player will continue to train with the squad for an indefinite period.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna has been vocal about the disciplinary measures awaiting the 32-year-old. Before a recent clash with AC Milan, Manna expressed the club's frustration, stating: "We are unhappy about it. The integrity, respect, and value of the group are above all else. Talking about it now is superfluous, because Romelu is not here. He is working in Belgium. I think and hope he will return within a week. But he knows there will be consequences." The sporting director’s firm stance suggests that while the striker is returning to the grass, he remains on thin ice with the decision-makers at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.







