What should Tottenham expect from Igor Tudor - and can Serie A's tried-and-trusted substitute teacher save Spurs from relegation?

Juve certainly looked like Scudetto challengers after beating Inter 4-3 on matchday three to maintain their 100 percent start to the season. However, it would be Tudor's last victory as Bianconeri boss, with the 47-year-old sacked on October 27 after going eight games without a win in all competitions - the club's worst winless run since May 2009.

Tudor had previously blamed Juve's poor form on refereeing mistakes and a congested calendar, but he should have known better than anyone that such complaints were going to fall on deaf ears at a club where winning is the only thing that counts. The former centre-back had also reportedly upset his employers by drawing an unfavourable contrast between his position at Juve and that of Cesc Fabregas at Como, whom Tudor claimed had secured all of the summer signings he'd requested, with the obvious implication being that he had not.

Given his familiarity with the Bianconeri's mantra, it was also jarring for him to argue that it would be wrong to judge his team solely on results, while his claim that "the tactical system rarely counts for much these days" even provoked a reaction out of the usually mind-mannered Alessandro Del Piero.

"I’m not sure it’s right to say all you need is heart or mentality," the Juve legend told Sky Sport Italia. "You need to be organised, have tactical ideas and keep everything to the max, including the fire Tudor talks about. And it's not just about the players."

Juve's improvement since sacking Tudor would certainly support that point, as Luciano Spalletti hasn't just taken the team from eighth to fifth, he's also got them scoring freely again after failing to find the back of the net once during his predecessor's final four games.