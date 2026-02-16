What should Tottenham expect from Igor Tudor - and can Serie A's tried-and-trusted substitute teacher save Spurs from relegation?

Tudor, though, is adamant that there is still sufficient ability within the Tottenham team to stave off the threat of relegation and says that it is now his job "to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly." It's unquestionably a role he will relish, because it's one that he's come to specialise in.
History has shown us that this is not a man who needs a full pre-season to whip a side into shape. "It's difficult to change a lot of things in a month, but when the team prepares in the way I like it, they can achieve anything, regardless of the opponent, strong or not," he acknowledged during Juve's revival last year. "In modern football, physicality cancels out quality so much. Quality is always important, of course, but without physicality, it doesn't exist."
The first thing Tudor will do, then, is figure out which players he can count on to run through walls for him because he has a Bill -esque view of football. "When the game starts," he said ahead of Juve's crucial clash with Venezia last year, "it's a matter of life or death - everything else is irrelevant."
Getting the Spurs squad to buy into that ethos will obviously determine the success - and length - of his stay in north London. But Tudor certainly won't be intimidated by the challenge. He's taken over weaker teams than Tottenham.
He also won't be in the least bit perturbed by the negativity surrounding his appointment. He's walked into more hostile arenas, such as the Stade Velodrome, and his belief in his own ability hasn't been remotely shaken by his sacking at Juve. "If you ask me whether I feel inferior to anybody," he said last October, "I say no, not to anyone."
We already know, though, that there is no more fearless or effective firefighter in football. The real challenge for Tudor at Tottenham after 11 head coaching roles in 13 years is convincing the club - and indeed everyone else - that Serie A's tried-and-trusted substitute teacher is worth employing beyond the summer.