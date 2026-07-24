What next for Marcus Rashford? Man Utd running out of options in bid to offload England star's huge salary

Indeed, Rashford's World Cup unfolded against the backdrop of a number of his potential options drying up in terms of his next move. His now-former loan club Barcelona had, of course, already completed the signing of Gordon from Newcastle for a cool £69m ($92m) before the big event even got underway.

That meant it was always unlikely that the Catalans would trigger the buy option that was included in their agreement with United, and that was duly allowed to expire on June 15, four days after the tournament had kicked-off. For their part, the English giants are not renegotiating that sum and will not consider loaning him to Camp Nou again.

One month later and a day after England's painful semi-final exit at the hands of Argentina, the £40m ($53m) exit clause in Rashford's contract lapsed, too, meaning any future transfer fee will have to be negotiated. That is probably less surprising, as Barca's £26m option is reported to be the realistic asking price.

Any lingering hope that Rashford had that the Blaugrana might return for him later in the summer may well have been extinguished by the news that Karim Adeyemi has completed his move Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Rashford himself is reported to have rejected interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray as he holds out for a leading Champions League club.

It's not just the player for whom options have dried up, however. United had been weighing up a move for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, but the Netherlands international now seems destined for the Al-Hilal and the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £60m ($80m).

The Red Devils' fairly frugal summer to date suggests they are not in a position to spend freely, having only brought in a limited amount through player sales so far, and they are not blessed with depth on the left-hand side.