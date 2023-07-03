Rob McElhenney Wrexham parade 2023Getty Images
What is Rob McElhenney's net worth & how much does Wrexham co-owner earn?

Detalils of how much Rob McElhenney, the actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, earns and his net worth...

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney is an American actor, writer, producer, and director. He is best known for creating, co-writing, and starring in the FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

McElhenney was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1977. He has worked on several television shows and in 2005, co-created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia with Glenn Howerton. The show is a mockumentary-style comedy about a group of friends who own a bar in Philadelphia. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been praised for its dark humour and its willingness to push the boundaries. The show has been on the air for over 15 seasons and is one of the longest-running comedies on television.

In 2020, the Wrexham Supporters Trust announced the formation of a business partnership involving McElhenney and popular actor Ryan Reynolds. The partnership aimed to acquire the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC and two months later, it was officially confirmed that the duo had successfully taken ownership of the club. The club has since then achieved success step-by-step, their latest feat being promotion to League Two after 15 years.

How has Rob McElhenney managed to invest and develop the club? Below, GOAL takes a look at his net worth, streams of income and more.

  • What is Rob McElhenney's net worth?

    Net worth:$50 million / £39 million
    Source of wealth:Film & television contracts, sports team
    Date of birth: April 14, 1977
    Country of birth:United States

    As of 2023, Rob McElhenney's net worth is reported to be around the $50m mark. As is the case with most reports on net worth incomes, this figure should be taken with a pinch of salt.

    He has worked on several television shows and in 2005, co-created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia which went on to become a super-hit TV show and is in its 16th season.

  • Rob-McElhenney-WrexhamGetty

    How much does Rob McElhenney get paid per film?

    The amount that McElhenney gets paid for each of his films and shows varies wildly. In the initial season of his now hit show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney reportedly received a salary of $70,000 (approximately £59,000) per episode. This amount was relatively modest when compared to the salaries typically seen in other sitcoms.

    With the show having become an instant hit, the actor and creator will be getting paid much more than what he received initially.

  • Rob McElhenney with KatieGetty Images

    Which are Rob McElhenney's popular TV shows?

    The super-hit TV show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is Rob McElhenney's most popular work in his career so far. It has run for 16 seasons as of 2023 and has received critical acclaim over the years.

    When the series reached its 15th season, it became the longest-running live-action American comedy series, surpassing the 14-season run of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet from 1952 to 1966. In December 2020, the show was renewed for an additional four seasons, extending its total to 18 seasons. The 16th season premiered on 7 June 2023 and is currently ongoing.

    Below are a few of his work that is popular globally:

    Film / TV ShowRole
    It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaCreator, Writer, Director, Producer, Actor
    Game of ThronesActor (cameo role)
    Welcome to WrexhamExecutive Producer
    Mythic QuestCreator, Writer, Director, Executive Producer, Actor

  • Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL

    What businesses does Rob McElhenney have?

    During the year 2020, the Wrexham Supporters Trust made a notable announcement regarding the establishment of a business partnership featuring McElhenney and renowned actor Ryan Reynolds. The duo acquired ownership of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football team.

    Since then, the club has experienced a steady progression toward success, accomplishing significant milestones along the way. Notably, their most recent triumph involved securing promotion to League Two, an achievement that had eluded them for a remarkable 15-year duration.

    Aside from the Wrexham acquisition, McElhenney is also a co-founder of the entertainment-tech company named Adim which uses blockchain technology to empower creators.

    In 2023, McElhenney made another venture into the world of sports, taking a 24% stake in the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team.

  • How many social media followers does Rob McElhenney have?

    McElhenney has a considerable online following across his Instagram and Twitter social media platforms.

    As of July 3, 2023, he has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. On Twitter, his follower count has crossed 1.1 million.

    His TikTok following has also crossed 1.2 million and as a result, that's a total of over 3 million across three popular social media platforms.

    His Twitter bio reads, "Co-Chairman of the 3rd oldest football team in the world."

