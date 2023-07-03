What is Rob McElhenney's net worth & how much does Wrexham co-owner earn?

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney is an American actor, writer, producer, and director. He is best known for creating, co-writing, and starring in the FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

McElhenney was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1977. He has worked on several television shows and in 2005, co-created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia with Glenn Howerton. The show is a mockumentary-style comedy about a group of friends who own a bar in Philadelphia. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been praised for its dark humour and its willingness to push the boundaries. The show has been on the air for over 15 seasons and is one of the longest-running comedies on television.

In 2020, the Wrexham Supporters Trust announced the formation of a business partnership involving McElhenney and popular actor Ryan Reynolds. The partnership aimed to acquire the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC and two months later, it was officially confirmed that the duo had successfully taken ownership of the club. The club has since then achieved success step-by-step, their latest feat being promotion to League Two after 15 years.

How has Rob McElhenney managed to invest and develop the club? Below, GOAL takes a look at his net worth, streams of income and more.