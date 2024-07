The Three Lions star has a trademark goal salute - here's everything you need to know.

Jude Bellingham has evolved into one of the best goal-scoring midfielders in world football and that means he has had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

While he was not particularly lethal at Birmingham City, Bellingham's game went to a different level in an attacking sense at Borussia Dortmund and he took it into the stratosphere when he joined Real Madrid.

So what is Bellingham's goal celebration and what does it mean? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.