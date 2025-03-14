‘What happens with relegation?’ - Man City 115-charge FFP case remains ‘complicated’ as appeals against any punishments threaten Premier League & EFL disruption
Manchester City’s long-running FFP case remains “complicated” with any appeals seeing questions asked of “what happens with relegation?”
- At least 115 changes hanging over the Etihad
- Various sanctions being speculated on
- End to saga reportedly remains some way off