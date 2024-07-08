Jamal Musiala Micahel OliseGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

What could have been for Chelsea! Jamal Musiala reveals long-standing connection with new Bayern Munich signing Michael Olise following big-money transfer from Crystal Palace

Michael OliseJamal MusialaBayern MunichBundesligaChelseaPremier League

Michael Olise made a big-money move to Bayern Munich this week and Jamal Musiala revealed that the two know each other from their Chelsea days.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Michale Olise moves to Bayern Munich
  • Jamal Musiala reveals Olise relationship
  • Duo played together at Chelsea academy
Article continues below