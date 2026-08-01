Goal.com
LiveTickets
Arsenal Trophy ParadeGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Magdy

Translated by

What are Arsenal's transfers in the summer 2026 transfer window?

Transfers
Arsenal
Premier League
England

All of Arsenal's deals in the summer 2026 transfer window

Arsenal enter the summer 2026 transfer market with a well-crafted plan to strengthen the impressive squad that delivered a very good season in 2025-2026.

The Gunners ended a long wait for silverware last season, claiming the Premier League crown. They also reached the Champions League final before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

This summer, Arsenal want heavyweight deals to bolster their ranks, extend their domestic dominance and land the biggest prize of all: the Champions League title.

Here we bring you all of Arsenal's deals in the summer transfer window, along with the names heading out of the London club.

  • Arsenal's transfers in the 2026 summer transfer window

    PlayerClubTransfer fee
    Piero HincapieBayer Leverkusen€52 million
    Ilan MeslierLeeds UnitedFree transfer 
    Christos Tzolis Club Brugge €40 million 
    • Advertisement

  • Departures from Arsenal in the summer of 2026

    PlayerClubTransfer fee
    Jakub KiwiorPorto€17 million
    Karl HeinWerder Bremen€3 million
    Leandro TrossardBeşiktaş€18 million

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS