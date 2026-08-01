What are Arsenal's transfers in the summer 2026 transfer window?

Arsenal enter the summer 2026 transfer market with a well-crafted plan to strengthen the impressive squad that delivered a very good season in 2025-2026.

The Gunners ended a long wait for silverware last season, claiming the Premier League crown. They also reached the Champions League final before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

This summer, Arsenal want heavyweight deals to bolster their ranks, extend their domestic dominance and land the biggest prize of all: the Champions League title.

Here we bring you all of Arsenal's deals in the summer transfer window, along with the names heading out of the London club.