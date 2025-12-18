West Ham Women sack manager Rehanne Skinner after just one win from 11 WSL games

West Ham United Women have dismissed head coach Skinner following an extended winless run in the Women’s Super League that has left the club in 11th place. The decision comes after the Hammers managed just one victory from their first 11 league fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign, collecting only five points in total.

Skinner’s final match in charge took place last weekend at Chigwell Construction Stadium, where West Ham twice held the lead but were unable to secure a win against bottom-side Liverpool, settling for a draw instead. That result underlined a recurring theme this season, with positive moments often undone by defensive frailties and an inability to see games out.

The overall league record proved decisive as West Ham’s tally of one win, two draws, and eight defeats represents the club’s lowest points return after 11 matches in any Women’s Super League season. With the team hovering just above the foot of the table and momentum firmly against them, the Hammers moved to make a change in the hope of arresting the slide.