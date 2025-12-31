'It's unacceptable!' - West Ham should be forced to 'vacate' London Stadium if they are relegated, says ex-Premier League star

Adding to the doom and gloom around the London Stadium, West Ham supporters are continuing to protest against owner David Sullivan and the wider hierarchy, with fans feeling the club have suffered from poor recruitment following their 2023 Conference League victory.

With questions continuing to arise over whether West Ham have their tools at their disposal to avoid suffering relegation to the Championship come the end of the season, they have now been told they should be forced to leave the London Stadium if they fail to do so.

Speaking alongside former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant, ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham ace O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “What is going on at West Ham? They are terrible.”

And when Pennant pointed out that the 62,500-seater London Stadium would be the biggest stadium in the Championship - should West Ham drop down into the second tier - O’Hara added: “I think if they go down, they shouldn’t be allowed that ground.

“They would have to vacate, share with Leyton Orient or something. It’s unacceptable to have the Olympic Stadium in the Championship. It’s unacceptable.

“This thing is used to watching winners, gold medallists, and they’re going to have Championship football. It’s unacceptable. They should vacate. West Ham have absolutely fallen apart. I’m not convinced [they can get out of the bottom three], I think they’re gone."

Also fearful for West Ham’s safety this season, Pennant added: “You’ve just got to look at the teams around them. Nottingham Forest, they’re going to be sturdy. Their home advantage will keep them in the league. Leeds too.”