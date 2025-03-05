West Ham star Jarrod Bowen joins 'proud' fiancee Dani Dyer at glitzy London premiere of Danny Dyer's new film 'Marching Powder' as they pose for red-carpet photos
West Ham star Jarrod Bowen walked the red carpet with "proud" fiancee Dani Dyer at the London premiere of Danny Dyer's new film "Marching Powder".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The Dyer family came together for the film premiere
- Bowen joined them along with Dani in a tuxedo
- The couple looked dapper, posing for the flash bulbs