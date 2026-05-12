Wesley Sneijder predicts Arsenal will suffer same fate as Inter when facing PSG in Champions League final

Reflecting on PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Inter last year, Sneijder provided a detailed forecast of the final's volatility. He added: "It’s going to be an interesting one. I think it could be similar to the Inter Milan final last year. I believe it could be [5-0]. Before the game, I thought PSG had the advantage but Inter with a strong defence, and with the way they play on the counterattacks.

"Maybe it can be [an upset] and 1-0 to Inter but it could also be a very hard night for Inter as well and it’s the same feeling I have now [for Arsenal]. It can be ugly, 1-0 to Arsenal, and I don’t say ugly in a bad way because to stop PSG scoring is a huge performance. But that’s really hard.

"If Arsenal manage it and win 1-0, then it’s a great job. But I believe it will be very hard not to concede against PSG. So, it can either be 3-0 or 4-0 to PSG, or 1-0 Arsenal."