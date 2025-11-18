Wesley Sneijder insists it's 'possible' Lamine Yamal will surpass Lionel Messi & predicts Barcelona wonderkid won't consider transfer away from La Liga giants until 2035

Yamal has long been billed as the successor to Messi's throne at Barcelona, and Dutch legend Sneijder believes the Spaniard could even eclipse the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The former Ajax midfielder also thinks Yamal will resist any transfer temptation for at least the next decade.

Speaking to AdventureGamers, Sneijder said: "We speak about whether Lamine Yamal can be Messi one day, well Lamine Yamal at Barcelona is the new Messi. They will never let him go and I think, I believe, that the kid would never want to leave. He’s been there since he was a youngster and he’s already achieved so much as a first team player. He’s earned a lot of money. He’s a big star of the team. Why would you consider going to England or Germany or wherever else? It doesn’t make any sense.

"Maybe he will leave later like Messi did to go and try some new experiences but it is 2025. If we speak again in 10 years time, Lamine Yamal will still be at Barcelona. Can Yamal reach Messi’s level or even go beyond him to become a better player? It’s possible. Players improve every year and he is already at such a high level."

