Leyton Orient v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'Welcome to the Premier League and the referees' - Pep Guardiola says new Man City signing Nico Gonzalez got proper introduction to English football after suffering debut injury in FA Cup win against Leyton Orient

Manchester CityP. GuardiolaLeyton Orient vs Manchester CityLeyton OrientFA CupN. Gonzalez

Pep Guardiola took a passive-aggressive shot at the officiating in Manchester City's clash with Leyton Orient after Nico Gonzalez's injury.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gonzalez substituted in FA Cup tie
  • Made his debut after January signing
  • Guardiola believes he has been "welcomed"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match