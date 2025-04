This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'We want to keep making history' - Manager André Jardine denies that Club América lack motivation in wake of four-game winless streak CF America A. Jardine Liga MX Las Águilas drew 0-0 with Cruz Azul in Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2025 Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below América lost first place in the standings

Recorded fourth consecutive match without a win

In three of those four games, they failed to score Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Liga MX MON CFA Match preview