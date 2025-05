This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'We’re going for it all' - Antonio Mohamed leads Toluca to Liga MX final, with club one step away from capturing 11th league title Liga MX A. Mohamed Toluca vs Tigres Toluca Tigres With a brace from Alexis Vega and a goal by Edgar López, Toluca secured a 3-0 victory over Tigres at the Estadio Nemesio Diez Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mohamed led fourth different team to the Liga MX Final

Toluca hasn’t won Liga MX title since 2010

They’ll face the winner of América vs. Cruz Azul Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱