‘We’re building toward something’ - Emma Hayes to integrate more young players as Cat Macario looks to extend sizzling form: Five keys to the USWNT’s rematch with Italy

Three days after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Italy, the U.S. women’s national team are back in action - against the same opponent. This time, the two sides meet at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after opening the two-game set in Orlando.

Emma Hayes’ squad knows better than to expect a repeat performance on Monday. Both the manager and her players have emphasized that this final match of the year is about continuing to build depth, rotate the squad, and give newer faces another chance to settle in.

“I think first and foremost, the depth of this team is growing so much, and I think that is the most important thing with the U.S. national team,” Lindsey Heaps told reporters Saturday, via CBS. “It’s the most competitive environment I’ve ever been a part of… To have that depth, to have these new young players coming through and absolutely killing it, with the balance of experienced players and new players, it’s really important.”

On Friday, Hayes leaned on a more veteran group, with Naomi Girma wearing the armband. It’s likely that younger players will feature more prominently on Monday.

“It’s the same as I’ve always said: we’re building toward something, and we have to build cap accumulation across the squad,” Hayes said after the win. “There are a lot of players who lack experience - someone like Cori Dyke, that was her fifth game tonight. It’s going to take us a little bit of time. We’re not there yet, but we have to experiment with players to give them the right experiences… My goal is always to create successive, competitive teams, not just one team you rebuild every four years.”

Regardless of who starts, Friday’s message will likely remain the same: start fast, stay aggressive, and close out the 2025 FIFA break window on the front foot. From Cat Macario’s brace to Olivia Moultrie’s lightning-quick opener, Girma’s defensive command and Claudia Dickey’s poise in goal, there’s plenty to watch for as Hayes enters her 30th match in charge.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT’s second meeting with Italy.