Getty Images
'We haven't fallen apart!' - Xabi Alonso insists Real Madrid connection is 'improving' but admits they 'can't be happy' with latest upset
Real Madrid held to dramatic draw by Elche
Madrid endured another frustrating evening as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche on Sunday. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Los Blancos found themselves trailing twice in the match. Aleix Febas opened the scoring for Elche in the 53rd minute, only for Dean Huijsen to equalise for Real Madrid in the 78th minute.
However, Elche regained the lead through Alvaro Rodriguez just six minutes later, threatening to inflict a shock defeat on the Spanish league leaders. It took an 87th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham to rescue a point for Real Madrid, ensuring they avoided a second league defeat of the season. The result leaves Real Madrid still at the top of the La Liga table with 32 points from 13 matches, but their lead over rivals Barcelona has been cut to just one point.
- Getty Images Sport
Alonso insists team spirit is good despite recent setbacks
Following the match, Alonso addressed the media and faced questions about his team's recent form, which has seen them draw their last two league games. When asked if the team had crashed, Alonso was defiant in his response.
"We haven't fallen apart," Alonso insisted. "We're still competing; the context of each match is different. The result is what matters, and we're aware of that and self-critical. The spirit is good; we have to respond to adversity. This is Real Madrid. We live with criticism; we want to improve."
Despite his positive outlook on the team's spirit, Alonso acknowledged the disappointment of the result. "After a good run, we've had several results we didn't want. We know what we want; we have to keep pushing forward. We're not happy; we always want to win. We can't be. There are many games left, so we need to focus on the next one by analyzing what we did today."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Player-coach connection is 'improving'
Another key topic addressed by Alonso was the relationship between his coaching staff and the players. Amidst the recent dip in form, there have been questions about the connection within the squad. However, Alonso maintained that the relationship is strengthening over time.
"The connection is improving; we have more time and interact more, we know each other better," Alonso stated. "We're all in the same boat, we celebrate victories. We suffer if we don't win. The connection is good. We need to turn this situation around, starting with Athens."
The Madrid manager also clarified the situation regarding Vinicius Jr, who has seen reduced playing time recently and started on the bench against Elche. Alonso assured that he has open communication with the Brazilian winger and that Vinicius understands his current role.
"No, we had discussed it. We talk about it often," Alonso explained. "He understands; he knew the role he could play. We've done it before, like in Getafe. Today we're not happy, but everyone is eager to get back on track."
- AFP
What next for Real Madrid?
Madrid will need to quickly put this disappointing result behind them as they turn their attention back to the Champions League. They face Olympiacos in Athens on Wednesday, where they will be looking to secure a victory to boost their morale and solidify their position in the group stage. Following their European commitment, they will return to La Liga action next Monday with a home fixture against Girona, who are 18th in the table. Alonso and his players will be aiming for a return to winning ways in both competitions to silence the critics and get their season back on track.
Advertisement