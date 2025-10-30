'We have to invest' - Man Utd chief opens up on transfer plans but sends 'right players' warning ahead of January window

Wilcox said: “We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve. For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad. We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward.

“It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.

“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben [Amorim] will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built. We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”