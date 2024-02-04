'We can only pray' - Lisandro Martinez facing another lengthy spell out at Man Utd as Erik ten Hag confirms 'very bad' injury blow after West Ham victory

'We can only pray' - Lisandro Martinez facing another lengthy spell out at Man Utd as Erik ten Hag confirms 'very bad' injury blow after West Ham victoryRichard MartinGettyManchester UnitedManchester United vs West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten Hag has expressed his concern about Lisandro Martinez after the Argentine hobbled off in Manchester United's 3-0 win over West Ham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag concerned about Martinez injuryArgentina defender hobbled off with knee problemMartinez had recently returned after four months out