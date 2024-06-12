GFX Jack Grealish Wayne Rooney 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Wayne Rooney says he would have taken Jack Grealish to Euro 2024 and reveals which player he would have axed instead

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipJack Grealish

Former England striker Wayne Rooney believes Jack Grealish deserved a place in Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro 2024.

  • Grealish surprisingly dropped from squad
  • Rooney believes Man City star deserved spot
  • Names player he would drop for winger
