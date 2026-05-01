Wayne Rooney uses Zlatan Ibrahimovic anecdote as a warning to Virgil van Dijk - with Liverpool captain told ‘age’ has caught up with him

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England striker drew parallels between his own career trajectory and the current situation facing Liverpool's core leadership group. He noted: "I said this since the start of the season, age gets to us all and your legs go. I think that's happened to Salah this season and Virgil van Dijk hasn't been the same this season. They are the leaders in the dressing room. It's hard for the other players to go and leave their mark or become the leaders. I don't think he [Van Dijk] will [leave] but you've seen players when they've stayed there for too long."