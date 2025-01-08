Hojlund-RooneyGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Wayne Rooney tipped to become Rasmus Hojlund's striking coach at Man Utd amid Viktor Gyokeres transfer threat

Manchester UnitedW. RooneyR. HoejlundPremier LeagueV. GyoekeresSporting CP

Wayne Rooney is being tipped to move back to Manchester United and become Rasmus Hojlund's striking coach.

  • Rooney backed to return to Man Utd
  • Could help Hojlund improve
  • Red Devils linked with Gyokeres transfer
