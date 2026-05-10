Wayne Rooney highlights ‘first question’ Man Utd must answer heading into summer transfer window - with Red Devils told what Premier League title challenge relies on

Rooney believes the current ambiguity surrounding the permanent manager's role is a major deterrent for elite players, with Michael Carrick currently in charge on an interim basis.

Speaking on Match of the Day, United's all-time record goalscorer explained that any world-class talent approached by the club would immediately seek assurances about the long-term vision and the man in charge of it.

"If I was a player and Man Utd wanted to sign me, the first question I'd ask is 'who is the manager? Does the manager want me?'" Rooney stated. "I think for the club to announce him, I think they need to do it swiftly because they need to get players in. They need to get players to improve that team."



