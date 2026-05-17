AFP
Wayne Rooney facing potential surgery after saving Jordan Pickford shot leaves Man Utd legend in a cast
A costly save for the former striker
Rooney is scheduled to visit a specialist on Monday to determine whether his wrist requires surgical intervention. The 40-year-old appeared on the BBC broadcast of the FA Cup final on Saturday, where Manchester City secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea thanks to an Antoine Semenyo goal. He was sporting a highly visible cast on his arm. He explained to viewers that the bizarre injury happened while he was testing his reflexes in goal during a recording session at Everton's training ground. Rooney was forced into a defensive action that resulted in a medical evaluation.
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Explaining the moment of impact
During the television coverage, a clip was broadcast showing him diving to his left to parry away a powerful strike from the current Everton and England number one Pickford. "Well, as you see I was in goal at Everton," Rooney explained as the footage aired. "Look at that for a save. I saved that and then hurt my hand, so I'm seeing a surgeon on Monday to see if I need surgery." The impact of the shot proved too much for his wrist. He also confirmed that the swelling was why he was not wearing his wedding ring.
Richards questions his former rival
The revelation prompted plenty of studio banter, particularly from his fellow pundit and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards. Upon hearing how the unusual injury occurred, Richards jokingly interjected with: "Are you ever going to grow up?" It was a light-hearted exchange that perfectly highlighted the enduring rivalry between two men who frequently clashed during intense Manchester derbies. The former D.C. United and Plymouth Argyle manager took the teasing in his stride. Remaining stoic about the medical complications, he simply downplayed the severity of the pain, adding: "It hurt but it'll be fine."
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Looking ahead to the World Cup
The 40-year-old will continue his media duties as the current season nears its conclusion. Rooney will also be looking ahead to covering the 2026 World Cup with the BBC as his injured wrist fully heals. England will open their campaign with Group L fixtures against Croatia, Ghana and Panama.