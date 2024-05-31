Wayne Rooney David MoyesGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

‘I hammered him’ - Wayne Rooney explains why David Moyes sued him after joining Manchester United

Wayne RooneyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEvertonDavid Moyes

Man United legend Wayne Rooney explained why David Moyes had sued him in 2008, years after he joined the Red Devils from Everton.

  • Rooney was given legal notice in 2008 by Moyes
  • Accused the striker of libel
  • Later mended his relationship with the manager
