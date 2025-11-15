Getty
WATCH: Gladbach's Gio Reyna nets first USMNT goal since 2024 during Paraguay match
Reyna’s goal highlights a promising return
The goal was created by wing back Max Arfsten, who advanced down the right side before sending a chipped cross into the box. Reyna rose above defenders to head the ball off the underside of the crossbar and over the line, giving the USMNT an early advantage. The strike came after an extended period in which Reyna had been limited by injuries and reduced club minutes.
Watch the goal
Impact on team dynamics and attacking options
Reyna’s return adds an experienced attacking option to the squad as the U.S. continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His goal highlighted his ability to link play and contribute in key moments after an extended absence from the national team.
Looking ahead to World Cup preparations
Following the match against Paraguay, the USMNT will face Uruguay on Nov. 18.
