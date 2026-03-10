FC Bayern Munich lost two players for the return leg within a few minutes during their landslide victory at Atalanta Bergamo. Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise apparently deliberately picked up their third yellow cards in the current competition. Could the duo now face a longer suspension than just one match?
Was that really wise? Why FC Bayern could face longer suspensions for Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise
What happened? In the 77th minute, with the score at 6-0 to the German record champions, Olise took an enormous amount of time over a corner kick. It was clearly for the same reason as Kimmich, who provoked a yellow card in the 83rd minute for taking a free kick too slowly.
"It was unnecessary. I was looking for a suitable passing option. You don't want to play into the press. The opponent left Tom (Bischof) a bit free. I had the feeling they were only leaving him free so they could press," Kimmich said about the situation on Prime Video. "I think if the opposing player hadn't rushed towards me, he might not have given me the yellow card. I wanted to play the ball out, but it was too late – annoying."
Both players had two yellow cards, so now they will be suspended for next week's meaningless return leg. What seems quite sensible at first glance, however, has a history that could spell greater trouble for the duo.
UEFA also suspended Sergio Ramos
In February 2019, Real Madrid's then defender Sergio Ramos had an unexpected aftermath to the Champions League match at Ajax Amsterdam. The Spaniard was absent from his team for longer than originally expected after UEFA imposed an additional suspension on him.
The trigger was an incident in the first leg of the round of 16, which Real won 2-1 in Amsterdam. Shortly before the final whistle, Ramos fouled Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg and received his third yellow card in the current competition. This automatically meant that he would be suspended for the second leg.
However, the Spaniard subsequently hinted that the caution may have been deliberately accepted in order to be able to compete in a possible next round without any cards. "With the result in mind, I would be lying if I said I didn't force it. It's something I thought about," Ramos said, according to Marca.
Later annoyance did not help Ramos
UEFA deemed this to be a violation of the rules. According to Article 15 of the disciplinary regulations, a player will receive an additional penalty if he "obviously deliberately" earns himself a yellow or red card.
The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee therefore decided on a total suspension of two matches. In addition to the break he was already due to take in the second leg, Ramos also had to sit out the following Champions League match.
Even a later attempt by the defensive stalwart to relativise his statements did not change the decision. One day after the match in Amsterdam, Ramos stated on the club website that he was "upset" about missing the second leg due to the yellow card suspension. UEFA nevertheless stuck to its line, similar to its decision in December 2017 when it took action against his teammate Dani Carvajal in a comparable case.