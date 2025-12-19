'They vomit lies!' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta launches furious attack on Real Madrid with 'ethical and moral' claim

Relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid have deteriorated sharply in recent weeks following a series of public exchanges between their respective presidents. Laporta and Perez, once aligned on key institutional issues, have repeatedly traded barbs, with the Negreira case acting as a central flashpoint.

Earlier in the week, Laporta had already criticised Real Madrid, accusing the club of suffering from what he termed "acute Barcelonaitis". That remark was framed as a response to Los Blancos’ renewed focus on Barcelona’s payments to former refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, an issue that has continued to dominate headlines.

Laporta then doubled down during Barcelona’s Christmas event, using the platform to deliver an even stronger rebuke. Without naming Real Madrid directly, he made clear references to the club and its media output through RMTV, accusing them of orchestrating ongoing campaigns designed to damage Barcelona’s image and reputation.