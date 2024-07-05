It's official! Vivianne Miedema joins Manchester City on a three-year deal after leaving Women's Super League rivals Arsenal on a free transfer
Vivianne Miedema has joined Manchester City and signed a three-year contract after leaving Women's Super League rivals Arsenal on a free last month.
- Miedema joins Man City on three-year deal
- Left Arsenal last month at end of contract
- Will soon line up against the Gunners for WSL rivals