'The truth is that I had some bad moments there' - Vitor Roque opens up on Barcelona struggles

Getty Images SportParshva Shah'The truth is that I had some bad moments there' - Vitor Roque opens up on Barcelona strugglesLaLigaV. RoqueBarcelonaReal BetisVitor Roque, who is currently having a good loan spell at Real Betis, has admitted that he didn't enjoy his time at Barcelona.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRoque admits he had a bad time at BarcaWas loaned out to Betis in the summerHas become a regular under Manuel PellegriniFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱