Getty Images Sport
Virgil van Dijk welcomes impending arrival of Ronald Araujo as Liverpool close in on Barcelona defender
Van Dijk signals approval for Araujo deal
The Uruguayan international is expected to join the Premier League giants on a loan basis to provide immediate cover and quality to a defensive unit that has faced scrutiny during the summer. Van Dijk, who returned to the pitch for the first time this pre-season during a friendly against Monaco, confirmed that he is ready to integrate new faces into the squad as the club looks to move past the disappointment of the previous campaign.
Speaking about the prospect of lining up alongside the highly-rated Barcelona man, Van Dijk remained professional but welcoming regarding the transfer developments. "Any player that arrives at the club we will be welcoming," Van Dijk said. "I have no idea if it has been announced or not. I have not seen him so let’s see."
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing the defensive injury crisis
The need for Araujo has been accelerated by the fitness concerns surrounding Jeremy Jacquet. The new signing from Rennes was absent from the Monaco clash, with the club medical staff opting for a cautious approach following his injury-hit conclusion to the previous season in Ligue 1. While Jacquet is viewed as a long-term pillar of the defence, his current unavailability has forced Liverpool to look for immediate solutions in the market.
Van Dijk provided a positive update on the youngster’s status, noting that a return to team training could be imminent despite the recent precautions taken by the staff. "I’ve not seen any of him. I’ve spoken to him," Van Dijk stated. "I’ve seen him walking around and we have conversations. I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch and I hope that happens very soon. I’m not a doctor, so I don’t know exactly the situation, but I have a feeling this week he could be back on the pitch, hopefully as soon as possible."
Adapting to life under Andoni Iraola
The transition from Arne Slot to Iraola marks a significant shift for the Liverpool squad, and Van Dijk has been vocal about his commitment to the new head coach. Following the shock sacking of Slot, the veteran defender has taken it upon himself to act as a bridge between the players and the new technical staff. He revealed that he has already established a strong rapport with Iraola, ensuring that the Spaniard has the full support of the senior leadership group.
"We had a great conversation in the first week when it got announced and the main thing for him to know is I am here for him regardless, anything he needs, wants to know, wants me to do for the team or whatever. Hopefully we will be successful this season," the captain explained.
"Nothing to take away from Arne and his staff, we had an amazing time together, but obviously last year [was] a disappointment. This year we have a new manager who has new ways of preparation, so we have to adapt to the new staff, different training methods. I liked working under Arne and I am sure I will like working under the new manager."
- Getty Images Sport
Further recruitment on the horizon
Liverpool’s business is unlikely to end with the acquisition of Araujo, as the club continues to monitor the market for offensive reinforcements. The departure of Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor has left a void in the forward line, and the Reds are keen to ensure that Iraola has enough firepower to compete at the top of the Premier League. Bradley Barcola has emerged as a primary target, with the club looking to add pace and trickery to the flanks.
The captain concluded by expressing his desire for more quality to be added to the ranks before the window slams shut. "Let’s see what the next couple of weeks are going to bring. Any quality we can add to the team will definitely be welcome so let’s see," Van Dijk remarked.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting