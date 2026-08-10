Virgil van Dijk welcomes impending arrival of Ronald Araujo as Liverpool close in on Barcelona defender

The transition from Arne Slot to Iraola marks a significant shift for the Liverpool squad, and Van Dijk has been vocal about his commitment to the new head coach. Following the shock sacking of Slot, the veteran defender has taken it upon himself to act as a bridge between the players and the new technical staff. He revealed that he has already established a strong rapport with Iraola, ensuring that the Spaniard has the full support of the senior leadership group.

"We had a great conversation in the first week when it got announced and the main thing for him to know is I am here for him regardless, anything he needs, wants to know, wants me to do for the team or whatever. Hopefully we will be successful this season," the captain explained.

"Nothing to take away from Arne and his staff, we had an amazing time together, but obviously last year [was] a disappointment. This year we have a new manager who has new ways of preparation, so we have to adapt to the new staff, different training methods. I liked working under Arne and I am sure I will like working under the new manager."