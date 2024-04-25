'Get on with it!' - Virgil van Dijk & Liverpool blasted by Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney for complaints about playing in early kick-off after damaging Merseyside derby defeat to Everton Virgil van DijkLiverpoolPremier LeagueWayne RooneyManchester United

Wayne Rooney dismissed Virgil van Dijk's complaints about an early kick-off on Saturday after defeat to Everton and told him to "get on with it".