Virgil van Dijk drops major hint about his future as Liverpool captain insists he can play at the highest level for another four years
Virgil van Dijk dropped a major hint about his future as the Liverpool captain claimed that he can play at the highest level for another four years.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- VVD's contract at Liverpool ends next summer
- Defender hinted that he might continue at Anfield
- Insisted that he "loves the club" amid transfer speculation