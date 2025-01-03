Vinicius Junior, what are you doing?! Real Madrid star sent off for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski before Luka Modric & Jude Bellingham strike to seal comeback win Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Valencia vs Real Madrid Valencia LaLiga

Vinicius Junior was sent off for petulantly shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski as Real Madrid played out a wild game against Valencia.