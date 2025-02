Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior admits he took "strength" from a banner held up by Manchester City fans mocking his Ballon d'Or snub.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodri beat Vinicius to 2024 Ballon d'Or

City fans mocked the Brazilian ahead of kick-off

He responded with Man Of The Match display Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱