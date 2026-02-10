Vinicius Jr transfer bombshell! Former employer reveals Real Madrid superstar's preference amid contract uncertainty & mega-money Saudi interest

Vinicius has been a huge hit at Real Madrid, developing into a world-class forward since his arrival from Flamengo in 2018, but the past year or so has seen stories emerge claiming the Brazilian has grown unhappy in Spain's capital. He was said to be at odds with former Blancos manager Alonso, who was recently sacked and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, though Vinicius is thought to be more open to renewing his deal now with the Spaniard gone.

Arbeloa himself has admitted he has little control over contract talks, saying: “It’s not up to me, it’s a matter for the club and the player. Of course, I hope he continues to make history here.”

Flamengo sporting director Jose Boto has floated a return to Brazil for Vinicius of late, joking: "Next, we will talk to Vini Jr's staff. When does the contract end, president? We wouldn't need to pay Real Madrid anything!"