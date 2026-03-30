Vinicius Jr fit to play for Brazil as Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid forward will feature against Croatia

Brazil manager Ancelotti has delivered a reassuring update on the fitness of two key players, confirming their availability for the upcoming match after recent injury concerns - particularly surrounding Vinicius and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos.

Speaking to the media regarding the duo’s availability, Ancelotti stated: "They trained separately yesterday, but both are fine and tomorrow they will play."

Fears around the Madrid forward's fitness arose in the wake of last week's clash against France, but it was reported on Sunday that Vinicius avoided a serious injury despite missing full training sessions earlier in the week due to muscular fatigue.