Vinicius Jr's fight against racism suffers blow with case of alleged abuse against Real Madrid star set to be closed following recommendation from Public Prosecutor's Office
Vinicius Junior's battle to fight incidents of racism in Spain has hit a roadblock, following a decision made by the Public Prosecutor's Office.
- La Liga filed report of racial abuse aimed at Vini
- Brazilian fighting ongoing battle against racism
- Public Prosecutor's Office's decision not in Madrid star's favour