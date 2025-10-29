Vincent Kompany waxes lyrical about high-flying Koln teenager Said El Mala amid Bayern Munich and Man City interest

Kompany’s remarks on El Mala reflect a mixture of admiration and caution, as the former Manchester City captain, known for his attention to detail in player development, drew attention to the young midfielder’s dynamic playing style.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Kompany highlighted the qualities that make El Mala stand out. “This kid has this initial acceleration and then a second burst of speed. That surprises many defenders,” said the Bayern boss. “He can shoot from that high speed. That feeling of being inactive and then suddenly launching a full-scale counter-attack is, of course, a quality you can use throughout your entire career.”

El Mala has already become one of the standout performers in Germany’s top flight this season. His quick feet, decision-making, and ability to drive play through midfield have not only earned him praise domestically but also put him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs. He also added a hint of competitiveness, “It’s great for him and Lennart Karl that they can still improve so much. That’s good for Bayern and Cologne; I just hope it’s better for Bayern.”

According to reports, City have joined Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, and other European heavyweights in monitoring El Mala. The teenager has reportedly been the subject of a rejected €20 million bid from Brighton earlier in the summer. For Bayern, El Mala represents both a domestic rival’s jewel and a potential long-term target.