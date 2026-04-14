Vincent Kompany takes aim at Real Madrid arrogance and dismisses Champions League comeback myth

Ahead of a high-stakes second leg at the Allianz Arena, Kompany has moved to dismantle the "mythology" that often surrounds Real Madrid in European competition. While Los Blancos pride themselves on their ability to produce late miracles, the Bayern manager believes such stories are far from unique to the Spanish giants.

Speaking to the media in a fiery pre-match press conference, Kompany claimed that "those stories are not real" when asked about Madrid's historical dominance in the competition.

He continued: "I believe they are in a phase of development, and they are still among the best in Europe. I don't see 'remontada stories' as unique. They are stories of other clubs, such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Every club can tell these stories when they achieve an exceptional feat. I believe in Real Madrid when they think they can make a comeback, but I want to win. Nothing will affect me before the match."