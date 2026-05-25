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Vincent Kompany is home! Bayern boss lifts Premier League tophy in front of Man City fans in surprise homecoming for Premier League winning captain as Pep Guardiola waves goodbye
A legendary return to the Etihad
City fans witnessed an emotional and star-studded celebration as club legend Kompany lifted the Premier League trophy during a special trophy parade at the Etihad Stadium. The event saw the club showcase all 20 major trophies won during the Pep Guardiola era.
In a heartwarming scene that brought nostalgia to City supporters, former captain Kompany was given the honour of lifting the Premier League trophy. Kompany, who led City to multiple titles as a player, made a special appearance as one of the guest presenters after making the trip from Germany, where he is currently managing Bayern Munich.
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The hero's welcome for a City icon
The Belgian legend, who has since built a strong managerial reputation, received a hero’s welcome from the Manchester faithful. Fans chanted his name as he held the iconic silverware aloft - a powerful symbol of his lasting legacy at the club. His presence served as a bridge between the club's initial surge to dominance and their current status as a global powerhouse.
Kompany’s return was the highlight of an afternoon dedicated to the silverware that has defined the most successful period in the club’s history. As he hoisted the trophy, it evoked memories of his famous strike against Leicester City and his many years of stoic leadership at the heart of the defence under several different managers.
Celebrating a decade of dominance
City organised a unique parade where each of their 20 major trophies was individually carried onto the pitch by special guests. This unprecedented display of silverware was designed to illustrate the sheer scale of achievement the club has reached under the guidance of Guardiola and the leadership of figures like Kompany.
The event served as both a victory lap and an emotional send-off, highlighting the club’s dominance in English and European football over the past decade. Each trophy represented a specific milestone in a journey that has seen City redefine the standards of the Premier League, with the 2026 parade acting as a final curtain call for many.
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Pep's golden era
Since Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2016, the Spaniard has managed 593 games, securing 423 victories, 77 draws, and 93 defeats. The manager departs having secured an astonishing 20 trophies for the club, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups and five League Cups.