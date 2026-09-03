‘I don’t want to put any more pressure’ - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany provides major update on Jamal Musiala health scare

Bayern head coach Kompany has provided a positive update regarding the fitness of Musiala. Speaking on Wednesday, the Belgian boss confirmed that the Germany international could be available to play soon. Musiala has been entirely absent from first-team duties after suffering a neurological issue during the summer.

Consequently, he played no part in Bayern's recent DFB-Pokal fixture, watching from the sidelines as his team-mates secured a 4-1 victory over second-tier side Osnabruck. Despite his recent absence, Kompany remains optimistic about the attacking midfielder's immediate future. The manager suggested that a return to competitive action is finally drawing closer.