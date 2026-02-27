Vincent Kompany hints at shock comeback for Manuel Neuer ahead of Borussia Dortmund showdown as Bayern goalkeeper makes rapid injury recovery

Bayern could receive a massive defensive boost ahead of Der Klassiker, with head coach Kompany hinting that Neuer might make a surprise return. The 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper has been sidelined since sustaining a calf injury during the 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen two weeks ago, leading many to assume he would miss the crucial trip to the Signal Iduna Park.

However, his rehabilitation has progressed remarkably faster than the medical department initially projected, putting him firmly back in contention for one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar. Kompany addressed the media on Friday morning, admitting that the club captain's rapid recovery has caught the coaching staff completely off guard, though a final decision will depend on the concluding training session before the team travels to Dortmund.