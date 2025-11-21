Vincent Kompany challenges Luis Diaz to step up and fire Bayern Munich to Bundesliga win with forward missing Champions League visit to Arsenal

Bayern return to domestic action looking to bounce back from last week's draw against Union Berlin, which brought an end to their perfect record in all competitions so far this season. Kompany is hoping his side get the job done this weekend and feels Diaz has no reason to hold back.

Speaking at a press conference, Kompany urged Diaz to give his all in Bayern's clash against Freiburg, especially with him missing the midweek fixture. He said: "In his [Diaz] case, there's no question of managing his workload. He has to go full throttle tomorrow and help us. On Wednesday against Arsenal, it will be up to the others.

"The match against Arsenal won't have much influence on Freiburg anyway. The lads are going into the Freiburg match full of energy. We want to win the match and aren't thinking about Arsenal yet."

UEFA is yet to officially confirm the length of Diaz’s suspension, but Kompany revealed his understanding of the situation, saying: "My information is one match. I don't know when it will be communicated, but I would be disappointed if my information is not correct."

