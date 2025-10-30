Vincent Kompany assures Bayern Munich 'incredibly hungry' to win DFB-Pokal as even opposing coach sees 'desperate' treble desire in Harry Kane & Co

Koln took a surprise lead in the game after the haf-hour mark when Bayern failed to track a deep run from Ragnar Ache, who met Johannesson’s cross from a set piece and headed it past Urbig. The lead did not last long as Laimer drove up the pitch and found Josip Stanisic, whose shot was saved by the Koln goalkeeper, but the rebound was tapped in by Luis Diaz.

Kane showed his perseverance and work rate when he dispossessed a Koln defender before swivelling and firing a shot into the net. He got his second of the night in the 64th minute, rising high to head the ball in from a Joshua Kimmich corner. In the 72nd minute, Michael Olise rounded off the score after starting a flowing counterattack from the right. Aleksander Pavlovic found Diaz on the left, who squared the ball for Olise to poke it past Zieler, finishing off the move he had started.

“What I love about this team is that we stay calm. We clawed our way back into the game," Kompany said. “It was a great fight, a real cup match. I'm very happy with the fighting spirit of our lads. We came back from 1-0 down and remained dangerous in the second half. We kept the intensity high. Koln kept clawing themselves back into the game. I'm very happy. We already had great chances in the first half. Koln believed in themselves and fought for the second balls. At times, we didn't execute our set pieces quickly enough. We were always dangerous when we had speed in our possession. It's important for us to use our squad, and we still have players returning. Now, we have three games in six days, so we'll only be regenerating. Leverkusen and PSG will be tough, but we deserve to be confident."