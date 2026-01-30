Villarreal announce signing of USMNT right back Alex Freeman from Orlando City on six-year deal

Villarreal acquired Freeman from Orlando in a deal worth approximately $4 million upfront, potentially rising to over $7 million with performance-based add-ons. The deal, finalized in January 2026, includes a sell-on clause for the MLS side. The signing had been on Villarreal’s radar for some time: the club reportedly attempted to land Freeman last summer, but Orlando City were unwilling to negotiate his departure at that point.

READ MORE:Villarreal get an A transfer grade for signing Freeman

In their official announcement, Villarreal highlighted all of the aspects that drew the club towards signing the U.S. international.

"He stands out for his physical power and attacking projection. A strong and fast player, he boasts impressive athletic qualities that also allow him to operate in more advanced positions, always starting from the right flank," the club website said.